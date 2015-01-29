UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 29 Oriflame
* Oriflame cosmetics Q4 2014 update: sales development in line with previous communication, pressure on operating margin
* Says group adjusted operating margin is expected to be just below 8.0 percent (12.6) for Q4 around 7.5 percent (10.1) for full year
* Says local currency sales for full q4 grew with 5 percent for group
* Says local currency sales growth in Russia for Q4 was 7 percent despite major challenges in market
* Says full-year 2014 local currency sales for group increased by 1 percent while euro sales decreased by 10 percent, negatively impacted by 11 percent from currencies Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.