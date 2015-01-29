UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 29 Sun International Ltd :
* Update on acquisition by Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited
* Competition commission has recommended to competition tribunal that transaction be prohibited in terms of Section 14a of Competition Act, no. 89 of 1998, as amended
* Parties do not agree with recommendation made by competition commission and intend to oppose such recommendation before tribunal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.