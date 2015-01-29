Jan 29 Jenoptik Ag

* Says 2014 revenues 590 million eur

* Says 2014 ebit more than 51 million eur

* Says 2014 order intake about 590 million eur

* Says sees 2015 sales of 650-690 million eur, ebit margin of 8.5-9.5 percent

* Says targets 800 million eur of annual sales by 2018, average ebit margin of about 9-10 percent over cycle