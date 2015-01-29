Jan 29 Tribona Ab :
* Tribona ab (publ) refinances the majority of its loans
ahead of schedule
* Tribona AB (publ) announces that it has reached an
agreement with three of its existing lenders Swedbank, Aareal
and Sparbanken Skane, which accounts for about 85 percent of the
company's loan portfolio, to refinance existing loan
agreements ahead of schedule.
* The purpose of the refinancing has been to reduce the
company's refinancing risk by extending and spreading the
maturities of the loan portfolio and to renegotiate the current
high margins.
* After the refinancing, the Company's average margin
amounts to 1.90 percent, compared to previously 2.59 percent.
* Based on the conditions as per December 31, 2014 the total
average interest cost (including cost of interest rate hedges)
decreases from 5.52 percent to 4.72 percent. The average
maturity will be 3.5 years compared to 1.8 years at December 31,
2014.
