Jan 29 Ite Group Plc
* Trading for first three months of financial year was in line with management expectations and largely unaffected by current economic slowdown in Russia
* Revenue for three month period to 31 December 2014 was 25.4 mln stg (three months to 31 December 2013: 36.3 mln stg)
* On a like-for-like basis (constant currency) revenues for quarter are 4 pct behind comparative period (18 pct behind on an actual currency basis)
* Trading conditions in Russia have deteriorated over past two months following fall in oil prices and consequent fall in value of ruble against international currencies
* He group's like for like trading volumes (which excludes associates) are now 17 pct less than this time last year, and like-for-like revenues (constant currency) are 15 pct behind
* Board continues to monitor effects of prevailing economic conditions in russia but is confident that group's strong business operations in Russia are well positioned to weather crisis
* Group will continue with its successful strategy of diversifying its geographic exposure outside of Russia
