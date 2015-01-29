Jan 29 Cranswick Plc

* Trading during 3rd quarter of financial year was in line with board's expectations

* Total sales for quarter were marginally ahead of same period last year

* Remains confident in both current financial year and continued long term success and development of business.

* Underlying revenues were down 3 pct as lower input prices were passed through to group's customers

* Board remains confident in both current financial year and continued long term success and development of business

* Net debt increased from 22 million stg to 57 million stg during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: