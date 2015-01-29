BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Investcorp Bank Bsc
* To add Fritta to its Spanish portfolio
* Will be purchased from financial investor nazca private equity
* At present, nazca manages its third fund fondo nazca iii, a 200 million fund with leading international institutional investors
* In 2014, fritta is forecast to generate sales and ebitda of around 100 million and 16 million, respectively
* Acquisition is subject to spanish competition authorities clearance Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing