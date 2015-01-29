BRIEF-Jordan International Insurance appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO
* Appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO Source: (http://bit.ly/2nBQfeP) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Grupo Isolux Corsan
* Isolux Corsán: update on ipo developments
* Announces that it does not intend to pursue its proposed initial public offering of its class a shares to qualified and institutional investors in immediate future
* Co believes that preliminary valuation indications do not recognize full potential of company's asset base at this time
* Since company does not require additional capital in near term, it has elected to wait for more favorable conditions
* Continues to progress with its plan to become a public co and will continue to focus in developing its current strategy Source text for Eikon:
CAIRO, March 26 The Egyptian government is targeting a budget deficit of around 9.5 percent in its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year which starts on July 1, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in a news conference on Sunday.