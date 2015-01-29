Jan 29 Grupo Isolux Corsan

* Isolux Corsán: update on ipo developments

* Announces that it does not intend to pursue its proposed initial public offering of its class a shares to qualified and institutional investors in immediate future

* Co believes that preliminary valuation indications do not recognize full potential of company's asset base at this time

* Since company does not require additional capital in near term, it has elected to wait for more favorable conditions

* Continues to progress with its plan to become a public co and will continue to focus in developing its current strategy