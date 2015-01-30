BRIEF-Mattel says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln vs $9.7 mln in 2015
* CEO Christopher A. Sinclair's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Jan 30 Royal Imtech Nv
* Imtech nordic lands multidisciplinary office building project in Solna (Sweden)
* Installation work will commence in february 2015
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is facing strong pushback from investors to price an offering of 80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA at around 25 reais ($8.08) each, well below the price tag initially suggested, two people familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
* Alphabet Inc's Youtube says launching YouTube TV in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia - blog Source text : http://bit.ly/2p1DdEM Further company coverage: