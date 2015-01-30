Jan 30 Shanks Group Plc

* Interim management statement

* Trading performance has continued in line with our expectations since our interim results which were announced on 6 November 2014

* As euro is currently weaker than our guidance of eur 1.25:£1, we expect a modest translation impact on our reported results

* Underlying market drivers for key Benelux solid waste market are showing some initial signs of improvement, as forecast

* Group's full year result will be in line with its expectations on an underlying basis

* Recent fall in oil price is expected to be broadly neutral for co, with lower diesel costs being offset by lower recyclate prices and lower activity in our important petrochemical customer group