Jan 30 Elve SA :

* Announces to terminate women's clothing production due to decline in activity

* The clothing section is about to focus on marketing of workwear instead

* Group turnover to be affected by 0.7 million euros annually

* Extra burden on profit after tax by end of year 2014 is expected about 0.78 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1CSW3Be

