(Corrects to clarify Kingfisher has hired Deutsche Bank for share buyback. The programme is not new)

Jan 30 Kingfisher Plc

* Has engaged Deutsche Bank AG, acting through its London branch in relation to an irrevocable, non-discretionary share repurchase programme

* Instructed Deutsche Bank to buy, during period starting today and ending April 30 2015, shares for consideration of up to 50 mln stg