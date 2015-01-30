BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 5 Brazil's largest city Sao Paulo aims to kick off a 7 billion reais ($2.26 billion) programme of privatizations and concessions this year with the sale of tourism and events company Sao Paulo Turismo SA , Mayor Joao Doria said.
April 5 BNP Paribas SA said Wednesday it has sold its $120 million share of the loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline, becoming the second bank to divest from the project that faced opposition from Native Americans and environmentalists.