European shares end flat as commodity stocks rise but autos fall
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
Jan 30 Afren Plc :
* Board has received consent of UK Takeover Panel for an extension to deadline until 5.00 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2015
* By this time SEPLAT must either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Afren or announce that it does not intend to make an offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
RIYADH, April 5 Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)