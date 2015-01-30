Jan 30 Afren Plc :

* Board has received consent of UK Takeover Panel for an extension to deadline until 5.00 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2015

* By this time SEPLAT must either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Afren or announce that it does not intend to make an offer