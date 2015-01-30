UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Jan 30 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
* Subsequent to Q4 results announcement, a stock valuation error in its downstream operations was discovered
* Value of inventories in condensed consolidated balance sheet, reported as $19,981 million, should be corrected to $19,701 million
* CCS adjustment for downstream increased from $3,390 million to $3,568 million in Q4 2014
* Q4 2014 income attributable to Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders reduced from $773 million to $595 million
* Full year 2014 income attributable to Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders reduced from $15,052 million to $14,874 million.
* Q4 EPS reduced from $0.12 per share to $0.09 per share in q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
