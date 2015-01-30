Jan 30 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Subsequent to Q4 results announcement, a stock valuation error in its downstream operations was discovered

* Value of inventories in condensed consolidated balance sheet, reported as $19,981 million, should be corrected to $19,701 million

* CCS adjustment for downstream increased from $3,390 million to $3,568 million in Q4 2014

* Q4 2014 income attributable to Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders reduced from $773 million to $595 million

* Full year 2014 income attributable to Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders reduced from $15,052 million to $14,874 million.

