Feb 2 Amerisur Resources Plc
* Board has decided to optimise production from company's
low lifting and transportation cost platforms in platanillo
field
* Production is expected to be increased to a 2015 exit rate
of 8,200 bopd once pipeline to ecuador is operational and
delivering transportation costs of under $5 per barrel. This is
expected by start of h2 2015
* Capital expenditure guidance for 2015 revised to
approximately $45 million from $95 million
* 2014 average production of 6,242 barrels of oil per day
("bopd"), up 32% (2013 average production: 4,730 bopd)
* 2014 year end cash position $96mm
