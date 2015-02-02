Feb 2 Amerisur Resources Plc

* Board has decided to optimise production from company's low lifting and transportation cost platforms in platanillo field

* Production is expected to be increased to a 2015 exit rate of 8,200 bopd once pipeline to ecuador is operational and delivering transportation costs of under $5 per barrel. This is expected by start of h2 2015

* Capital expenditure guidance for 2015 revised to approximately $45 million from $95 million

* 2014 average production of 6,242 barrels of oil per day ("bopd"), up 32% (2013 average production: 4,730 bopd)

* 2014 year end cash position $96mm