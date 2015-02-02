Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 2 Nanoco Group Plc :
* Confirms that proposed exemption to restriction of hazardous substances directive (ROHS) for cadmium-containing quantum dots could be reviewed by members of European parliament
* Legislative process includes 60 days' scrutiny of exemption by MEPS, though formal notification is awaited on timing of 60-day review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order