Jan 30 Afren Plc

* Update on the review of Afren's capital structure

* Has obtained from lenders of $300 mln Ebok debt facility a deferral of $50 mln amortisation payment due on Jan. 31 2015 until Feb. 27 2015

* Board has decided to utilise a 30 day grace period under its 2016 bonds with respect to $15 mln of interest due on Feb. 1 2015

* Is also having discussions with its existing stakeholders and new third party investors regarding recapitalising company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: