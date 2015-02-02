Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 2 Aerocrine
* Preliminary result of Aerocrine's rights issue
* Aerocrine says in total, approximately 94 percent of rights issue was subscribed for with exercise of preferential rights
* Aerocrine says according to preliminary result rights issue is oversubscribed
* The company will thereby receive approximately SEK 445 million before transaction costs
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.