Feb 2 Inmarsat Plc

* Announces successful launch of its second global xpress (gx) satellite (inmarsat-5 f2) on board an international launch services (ils) proton breeze m rocket

* Successful launch confirmed for inmarsat's second global xpress satellite (inmarsat-5 f2)

* Inmarsat-5 f2 is part of a us$1.6 billion investment by inmarsat

* With inmarsat-5 f3 expected for launch by proton in coming months, we are on schedule to achieve full global coverage early in second half of 2015-ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)