Feb 2 Falkland Oil And Gas Ltd :

* To reduce cost of multiple rig moves around falkland islands a slightly modified drilling order is now being considered

* Several large prospects have been identified within diomedea fan complex

* Humpback prospect has been selected as prime target for first well in south falkland basin

* Fogl estimates gross unrisked mid-case prospective resources for humpback of 510 mmbbls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)