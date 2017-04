Feb 2 Dialight Plc

* Roy Burton has advised board of his intention to step down as group chief executive due to ill health on 2 March 2015.

* Richard Stuckes, who has been a non-executive director of Dialight since 2009, has been appointed as interim group chief executive

* Richard Stuckes will assume all executive responsibilities with immediate effect

* Search for a permanent group chief executive will now commence.