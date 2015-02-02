Feb 2 Ah Vest Ltd :

* All Joy's Holding Company acquires tomato processing factory

* Eastern Trading Company Proprietary Limited has acquired a tomato processing factory in Duiwelskloof, Tzaneen Limpopo

* As tomato paste is an ingredient in co's products, co embarked on acquisition of factory from Tiger Brands and is now in process of acquiring new state of art equipment through Rossi Catelli to increase its capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: