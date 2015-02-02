Feb 2 Bae Systems Plc

* Segmental restatement

* Some activities previously included in group's platforms & services (U.S.) segment will, from Jan 1, 2015, be reported within cyber & intelligence segment.

* Results for 2013 and first half of 2014 have been restated

* Guidance for 2015 will be provided on this new reporting basis at time of announcement of 2014 full year results

* Changes are result of reallocation of integrated electronics & warfare systems activities from platforms & services (U.S.) reporting segment to cyber & intelligence reporting segment