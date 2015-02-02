Feb 2 Bae Systems Plc
* Segmental restatement
* Some activities previously included in group's platforms &
services (U.S.) segment will, from Jan 1, 2015, be reported
within cyber & intelligence segment.
* Results for 2013 and first half of 2014 have been restated
* Guidance for 2015 will be provided on this new reporting
basis at time of announcement of 2014 full year results
* Changes are result of reallocation of integrated
electronics & warfare systems activities from platforms &
services (U.S.) reporting segment to cyber & intelligence
reporting segment
