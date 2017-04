Feb 2 SacOil Holdings Ltd

* Further cautionary announcement

* Still in process of considering its portfolio rationalisation, which, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on price of SacOil ordinary shares

* In particular, SacOil is considering cancellation of an agreement to participate in an appraisal asset in Nigeria

* As yet, no transaction has been formalized and there can be no guarantee as to terms or conditions attached to any cancellation of this asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: