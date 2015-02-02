Feb 2 Towergate Finance Plc
* Group restructuring
* Towergate announces agreement of successful restructuring
and injection of capital
* Today entered into a binding agreement (the "agreement")
with its senior secured creditors to implement a financial
restructuring and recapitalisation of the group
* Towergate will emerge with a substantially deleveraged
capital structure, together with additional liquidity resources
with which to deliver its strategic plan
* Agreement has received the unanimous approval of the
restructuring committee of the board and in excess of 70% in
aggregate of the group's senior secured creditors
* Discussions between senior secured and senior unsecured
creditors are ongoing to determine the terms on which the senior
unsecured creditors may participate in the restructuring
* Senior secured creditors will convert all of their
existing claims into £375 million of new senior secured notes,
£150 million of subordinated pik notes and 100% of the ordinary
shares of the new holding company for the group
* Following the transaction, net senior debt will be reduced
by more than 60%.
* Agreement will result in the transfer of 100% ownership in
towergate to its senior secured creditors
* Overall consolidated group income for the year 2014
declined by 4% on 2013
* The cost and income benefits from the change initiatives
are expected to emerge progressively across 2015
* The process of identifying a new ceo to succeed mark
hodges who resigned in october last year will now be resumed
* Says FY EBITDA £110m versus £145m a year earlier
* The company has run a wide-reaching sale process and has
contacted multiple trade and financial buyers
* Received indicative bids for the group, which were
significantly within the value of the outstanding senior secured
creditor claims
* A strategic bidder carried out substantial due diligence
and made a proposal which valued the company significantly
within the senior secured debt on a net basis
* Continues in talks with fca about past advice provided by
towergate financial unit on enhanced transfer values,
unregulated collective investment schemes
