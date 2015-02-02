Feb 2 Altice Sa

* Altice SA announces agreement by executives to buy shares in Altice SA from Carlyle

* Carlyle has agreed to sell 4.4 million ordinary shares in Altice equivalent to approximately 1.8 pct of Altice's ordinary share capital

* J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs have agreed to a partial waiver of lock up agreement entered into by Carlyle