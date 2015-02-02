Feb 2 Petropavlovsk Plc
* Launch of refinancing
* Refinancing consisting of fully pre-emptive 157 for 10
rights issue at 0.05 stg per share to raise up to 155.1 million
stg
* Refinancing also consists of cash underwriting of 50.8
million stg ($77.0 million) arranged by founding shareholders
and committed to by certain bondholders
* Certain bondholders have committed to exchange existing
bonds for new ordinary shares for up to 104.0 million stg
* Announces new, five-year $100 million convertible bond
* 2014 production in line with previously stated guidance:
624,500oz of gold produced
* 2015 gold production target of 680,000-700,000 ounces, net
of alluvial production
* 2015 total capital expenditure budget set at approximately
$35 million
* Following completion of refinancing board will be reduced
to seven members
* New board will consist of three executive directors Peter
Hambro,Pavel Maslovskiy and Andrey Maruta and 4 non-executive
directors
* Principal purpose of refinancing is to address group's
imminent obligation to repay existing bonds on March 18 2015
