Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 3 Millicom
* Says proposes dividend at $2.64 per share versus mean forecast $2.69 in reuters poll
* Will sharpen our focus on effective cost management to maintain group's margins and so preserve and enhance cash flow
* We expect to increase revenue in 2015 to between $7.1 billion and $7.5 billion, which will generate an EBITDA of between $2.20 billion and $2.35 billion
* We remain confident in execution of strategy towards our 2017 targets Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order