Feb 3 APR Energy Plc

* Renewal and expansion of Indonesia contracts

* Announces today that it has signed 115MW of extensions on two of its power generation contracts in Indonesia

* Been awarded a contract extension and 5MW expansion on a third site, bringing its total capacity in country to 135MW.

* APR Energy's 75MW Medan contract has been extended through end of 2015

* Its 40MW Padang contract has been extended through 2nd qtr 2015