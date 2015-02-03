BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
Feb 3 APR Energy Plc
* Renewal and expansion of Indonesia contracts
* Announces today that it has signed 115MW of extensions on two of its power generation contracts in Indonesia
* Been awarded a contract extension and 5MW expansion on a third site, bringing its total capacity in country to 135MW.
* APR Energy's 75MW Medan contract has been extended through end of 2015
* Its 40MW Padang contract has been extended through 2nd qtr 2015
* Firstgroup and mtr welcome south western rail franchise award