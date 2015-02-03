BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
Feb 3 Vectura Group Plc
* Vectura announces chief executive's intention to step down
* Chris Blackwell will remain in his role until end of June 2015 and will assist board with search for his successor
* Firstgroup and mtr welcome south western rail franchise award