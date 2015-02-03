BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
Feb 3 Canary Wharf Finance II Plc
* Canary Wharf Group Plc receives planning approval for 1 Bank Street
* Tower Hamlets' planning committee has resolved to grant planning permission for a new 700,000 sq ft office building at 1 Bank Street, Canary Wharf in London Further company coverage:
* Firstgroup and mtr welcome south western rail franchise award