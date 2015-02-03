BRIEF-Property firm China Merchants Shekou's 2016 net profit up 97.5 pct
Feb 3 Euronav Nv
* Euronav announces repayment of $235 mln bond and conversion of perpetual convertible preferred equity
* Company will repay $235.5 mln bond issued to partly finance acquisition of 15 vlccs from Maersk Tankers Singapore Pte Ltd
* Interest would increase to 11 pct, 60 days after listing on NYSE of company's ordinary shares which were issued in IPO
* Will amortize $20.4 million (non-cash) in 4th qtr of 2014
* Euronav sees aggregate principal amount of $75 mln to be contributed to co's share capital through a contribution in kind on Feb. 6 2015 against issuance of 9,459,281 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, March 27 Peakon, a provider of employee engagement and people analytics software, has completed a 6.1 million euro ($6.62 million) funding round led by EQT Ventures, the venture capital arm of Swedish private equity giant EQT, the company said on Monday.