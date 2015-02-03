UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 3 AAK :
* Q4 operating profit 343 MSEK versus mean forecast of 351 MSEK in Reuters poll and year-ago 328 MSEK
* Proposed dividend of SEK 6.75 (6.00), an increase by SEK 0.75 or 12.5 percent
* We continue to remain prudently optimistic about future
* Q4 volumes increased by 9 percent. Organic volume growth was 1 percent
* At Chocolate & Confectionery Fats division, significant worsening market conditions in Ukraine and Russia impacted volumes negatively in the quarter
* Main drivers are continued positive underlying development in food ingredients and continued improvement in chocolate & confectionery fats Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.