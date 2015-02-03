BRIEF-Indus Holding hikes dividend to 1.35 eur/shr
* Says dividend for 2016 to rise to 1.35 euros per share versus 1.20 eur
Feb 3 Investment Kinnevik Ab says:
* Tax authorities appeal court decision regarding withholding tax in the amount of SEK 702 mln in relation to Kinnevik's acquisition of Emesco AB in 2009.
* The case will be tried by the Administrative Court of Appeal in Sundsvall.
* In December 2014, the Administrative Court in Falun decided in favor of Kinnevik in the tax dispute. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
MUMBAI, March 27 The Indian rupee hit a nearly 1-1/2 year high against the dollar on Monday, tracking gains in Asian currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump's failure to pass a healthcare reform bill raised concerns about the chances of a U.S. fiscal stimulus.