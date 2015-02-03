Feb 3 Investment Kinnevik Ab says:

* Tax authorities appeal court decision regarding withholding tax in the amount of SEK 702 mln in relation to Kinnevik's acquisition of Emesco AB in 2009.

* The case will be tried by the Administrative Court of Appeal in Sundsvall.

* In December 2014, the Administrative Court in Falun decided in favor of Kinnevik in the tax dispute. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)