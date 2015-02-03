BRIEF-Maersk Oil starts production at North Sea oilfield
* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea
Feb 3 Churchill Mining Plc :
* The company has resolved to replace existing counsel Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
* To appoint international law firm of Clifford Chance as company's counsel in ICSID arbitration proceedings against Republic of Indonesia
* Clifford Chance has also been appointed as counsel for Planet Mining Pty Ltd, Churchill subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Firstgroup and mtr welcome south western rail franchise award Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)