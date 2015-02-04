Feb 4 Koninklijke KPN NV

* FY 2014 revenue of 8,083 million euro versus 8,472 million euro

* FY 2014 adjusted EBITDA of 2,573 million euro versus 3,022 million euro

* Net profit (-37 mln euro) in 4th qtr 2014 was mainly impacted by higher financial expenses related to the bond tender (211 mln euro)

* Adjusted EBITDA stabilized by end-2015

* Sees 2015 capex less than 1.4 bln euro

* Additional cash flow via potential dividend from 20.5% stake in Telefónica Deutschland

* KPN expects to benefit from dividend payments by Telefónica Deutschland and additional financial flexibility