BRIEF-Novo Nordisk launches Fiasp-drug in Canada
* Says Fiasp, a new, fast-acting mealtime insulin for the treatmentof diabetes in adults, has been launched in Canada on Monday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)
Feb 3 Genmab A/S
* Says it had a 29.2% overall response rate in Phase II study of daratumumab in double refractory multiple myeloma
* Says study showed manageable safety profile
* Says Data to be submitted for possible presentation at upcoming scientific conference and discussion with health authorities
* Says pleased with positive results in this study of daratumumab as a monotherapy for treatment of double refractory multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)
* Irakli Gogia, previously chief operating officer, appointed as CFO, combining two functions - finance and operations