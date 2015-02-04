Feb 4 HMS Networks

* Says board of directors propose a dividend to amount of sek 2.50 (2.25)

* Q4 net sales for q4 reached sek 156 m (126)

* Q4 operating result reached sek 18 m (13)

* Says order intake for q4 was sek 162 m (132)

* "We saw a positive last quarter 2014 with good order intake and net sales. In combination with a continued weakening of the Swedish currency, we can report a 18 % growth for the year and an annualnet sales volume on the new record level SEK 589 m. The 2014 order intake was SEK 611 m, also a new record level, corresponding to a 18 % growth" Link to full report: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)