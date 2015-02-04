Feb 4 Sable Mining Africa Ltd

* Total jorc resource increased to 205.2 million tonnes (MT) at an average in-situ grade of 57.8 pct iron at Nimba iron ore project

* Resource confidence improved with measured and indicated portion increasing by 31 pct, from 148.4 MT to 195.0 MT at Nimba

* Full bankable feasibility study to be published by Q1 2016 at Nimba