Feb 4 Anglo Pacific Group Plc

* Announces a revised dividend policy following a review by board

* Royalty income from Kestrel in 4th qtr of 2014 was well below company's previous expectations

* Board considering recommendation of final dividend for year ended Dec. 31 2014 of 4 pence after Narrabri deal completes

* In medium term, board is committed to a minimum annual total dividend of 8 pence

* In longer term, board intends to adopt a dividend policy paying dividends representing a minimum of 65 pct of adjusted earnings