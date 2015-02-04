UPDATE 2-Big Tesco shareholders oppose $4.7 bln Booker deal
* Tesco says majority of top 10 investors have raised holding (Adds Tesco response)
Feb 4 Mcb Finance Group Plc
* At first court hearing earlier today court gave its approval to scheme for recommended cash acquisition by International Personal Finance
* Expected date for second court hearing, for purpose of obtaining confirmation, is 6 February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [MCRB.L IPF.L]
* Tesco says majority of top 10 investors have raised holding (Adds Tesco response)
* Qatar Energy Minister says ready to support Britain (Recasts headline and lead)