Feb 4 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Appointment of chairman

* Announce appointment of Dr Wallace King AO as chairman of board, on a permanent basis, with immediate effect

* Company will also be seeking a meeting of shareholders of PT Berau Coal Energy TBK ("Berau") to elect Dr King as president commissioner of Berau

* Announcement regarding timing of that meeting will be made in due course