UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 5 Nutreco NV
* FY Revenue of 5.25 billion euros; an increase of 0.3 pct compared to 2013
* Interim dividend being 0.30 euros (2013: 0.30 euros)
* Achieved higher financial results, in line with our expectations.-CEO
* FY EBITA before exceptional items of 266.4 million euro, 3.9 pct higher than last year
* Total dividend proposal of 1.05 euros (2013: 1.00 euro)
* EGM to discuss SHV offer of 45.25 euros per ordinary share (cum dividend) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.