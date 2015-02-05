Feb 5 Dassault Systemes SA :

* Q4 IFRS revenue 673.2 million euros ($763.5 million) up, 19 percent

* FY IFRS revenue 2.29 billion euros, up 11 percent

* Sees Q1 2015 non-IFRS total revenue objective of about 610-620 million euros

* Sees 2015 non-IFRS revenue growth objective range of about 11 percent to 12 percent in constant currencies (eur 2.700 billion to 2.720 billion based upon 2015 currency exchange rate)

* Sees 2015 non-IFRS operating margin of about 29.8 percent, stable compared to 2014

* Sees 2015 non-IFRS eps range of about 2.04-2.09 euros, representing a growth objective range of 12 percent to 15 percent