UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 5 Bonduelle SAS :
* Turnover exceeded 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) over first 6 months to reach 1.02 billion euros in first half year of FY 2014-2015, an increase of 5.5 percent
* Confirms objective of business growth announced in October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.