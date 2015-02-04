Feb 4 Linedata Services SA :

* Q4 revenue 42.3 million euros ($48.29 million), down 1.0 percent (down 4.9 percent on a like-for-like basis)

* Expects an EBITDA margin for 2014 close to 2013 figure

* Remains cautious about its projected activity and margins for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)