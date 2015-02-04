UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 4 LDLC Com SA :
* Q3 revenue up almost 11 percent to 86.8 million euros ($99.1 million)
* Says is confident in reaching FY target of about 295 million euros revenue and 12 million euros operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.