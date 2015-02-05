BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs 4.79 bln won contract with Samsung Electronics
* Says it signs 4.79 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump
Feb 5 Sanoma Oyj :
* Sanoma approved the commencement of new share-based plans as part of the long-term incentive programme
* The estimated cost for the total Performance Share Plan 2015-2017 volume for the company at target level is around 1.7 million euros ($1.90 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs 4.79 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.