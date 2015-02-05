Feb 5 Sanoma Oyj :

* Sanoma approved the commencement of new share-based plans as part of the long-term incentive programme

* The estimated cost for the total Performance Share Plan 2015-2017 volume for the company at target level is around 1.7 million euros ($1.90 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)