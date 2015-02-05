Feb 5 Premier Farnell Plc

* Premier Farnell Plc: trading statement

* Positive momentum in sales growth has been delivered through second half, with group sales per day growth of 4.0 pct expected in Q4

* For full year 2014/15, group sales are expected to grow 3.3 pct year on year

* Sales growth is based on sales per day, including raspberry pi, for continuing businesses at constant exchange rates and for like periods

* Second half sales growth has been underpinned by our element14 and CPC & MCM distribution businesses

* Raspberry Pi sales were only slightly below Q4 of prior year

* Anticipate that our progress in 2015/16 will be influenced by improved sales momentum through our customer-centric strategy, a moderated level of gross margin compared to 2014/15

* Increased our annualised cost saving target to 10 mln stg to 12 mln stg (previously 6 mln stg to 8 mln stg)

* Exceptional costs associated with design of proposed new structure of approximately 5 mln stg will be recognised in 2014/15 and we anticipate a further 5 mln stg of costs will be incurred in 2015/16

* Potential impact of recent volatile foreign exchange will have an adverse impact on group's reported profit of approximately 2 mln stg for current financial year