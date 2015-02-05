UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 5 Premier Farnell Plc
* Premier Farnell Plc: trading statement
* Positive momentum in sales growth has been delivered through second half, with group sales per day growth of 4.0 pct expected in Q4
* For full year 2014/15, group sales are expected to grow 3.3 pct year on year
* Sales growth is based on sales per day, including raspberry pi, for continuing businesses at constant exchange rates and for like periods
* Second half sales growth has been underpinned by our element14 and CPC & MCM distribution businesses
* Raspberry Pi sales were only slightly below Q4 of prior year
* Anticipate that our progress in 2015/16 will be influenced by improved sales momentum through our customer-centric strategy, a moderated level of gross margin compared to 2014/15
* Increased our annualised cost saving target to 10 mln stg to 12 mln stg (previously 6 mln stg to 8 mln stg)
* Exceptional costs associated with design of proposed new structure of approximately 5 mln stg will be recognised in 2014/15 and we anticipate a further 5 mln stg of costs will be incurred in 2015/16
* Potential impact of recent volatile foreign exchange will have an adverse impact on group's reported profit of approximately 2 mln stg for current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.